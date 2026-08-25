Cinematique Presents 'The Texas Chainsaw Massacre'

All tickets for Cinematique at Jengo's Playhouse are $10. Secure your 4:30 p.m. ticket here or your 7:30 p.m. ticket here.

Celebrate Halloween with the classic horror film Texas Chainsaw Massacre. This independent movie was promoted as being based on true events and became popular for its raw, unpolished look and storytelling. Watch it on the big screen at Jengo's Playhouse on Friday, October 30th at 4:30 or 7:30 p.m.

Screenings will be followed by a discussion led by Juan Carlos Kase, Associate Professor and Chair of Film Studies at the University of North Carolina Wilmington. Stay after the matinee or show up early for the evening screening to enjoy the Cinematique Social Hour from 6:00 to 7:15 p.m. in the Jengo's Bar (we'll provide the snacks!)