Cinematique Presents 'Clueless'
All tickets for Cinematique at Jengo's Playhouse are $10. Secure your 4:30 p.m. ticket here or your 7:30 p.m. ticket here.
Do you love a classic coming-of-age film? Join us for Cinematique's screening of Clueless on Friday, September 25th at 4:30 and 7:30 p.m.
After the 7:30 p.m. screening, Todd Berliner, Professor of Film Studies at UNCW, will discuss what makes Amy Heckerling’s Clueless one of the most influential teen coming-of-age comedies, including popularizing catch phrases (“as if”), establishing fashion trends, spawning an off-Broadway musical and a spin-off television series, and helping establish the MTV visual style in movies.
About The Film
Shallow, rich, and socially successful Cher (Alicia Silverstone) is at the top of her Beverly Hills high school's pecking order. Seeing herself as a matchmaker, Cher first coaxes two teachers into dating each other. Emboldened by her success, she decides to give hopelessly klutzy new student Tai (Brittany Murphy) a makeover. When Tai becomes more popular than she is, Cher realizes that her disapproving ex-stepbrother (Paul Rudd) was right about how misguided she was — and falls for him.