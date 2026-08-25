Cinematique Presents 'Clueless'

All tickets for Cinematique at Jengo's Playhouse are $10. Secure your 4:30 p.m. ticket here or your 7:30 p.m. ticket here.

Do you love a classic coming-of-age film? Join us for Cinematique's screening of Clueless on Friday, September 25th at 4:30 and 7:30 p.m.

After the 7:30 p.m. screening, Todd Berliner, Professor of Film Studies at UNCW, will discuss what makes Amy Heckerling’s Clueless one of the most influential teen coming-of-age comedies, including popularizing catch phrases (“as if”), establishing fashion trends, spawning an off-Broadway musical and a spin-off television series, and helping establish the MTV visual style in movies.