Cinematique: The Thin Blue Line

All tickets for Cinematique at Jengo's Playhouse are $10. Secure your 4:00 p.m. ticket here or your 7:00 p.m. ticket here.

On Friday, August 21, at 4:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., the series will feature The Thin Blue Line, an influential documentary known for its innovative storytelling techniques and lasting impact on the genre. The screening will include an introduction and discussion led by Mariana Johnson, a documentary history professor at the University of North Carolina Wilmington.

About The Film

Errol Morris’s ground-breaking documentary The Thin Blue Line investigates the wrongful conviction of Randall Adams for the 1976 murder of a Dallas police officer. Using stylized reenactments and interviews, the film exposes a corrupt justice system, arguing that key witnesses lied and the actual killer was someone else. Released in 1988, the film won many awards but its use of reenactments sparked controversy among documentary purists. In spite of this, the film has helped redefine the format and become one of the most influential documentaries ever made.

Errol Morris’s ground-breaking documentary The Thin Blue Line investigates the wrongful conviction of Randall Adams for the 1976 murder of a Dallas police officer. Using stylized reenactments and interviews, the film exposes a corrupt justice system, arguing that key witnesses lied and the actual killer was someone else. Released in 1988, the film won many awards but its use of reenactments sparked controversy among documentary purists. In spite of this, the film has helped redefine the format and become one of the most influential documentaries ever made.