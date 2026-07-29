WHQR is excited to present A Little Lunch Music featuring students from Vivace on August 7th.

Please join WHQR for A Little Lunch Music in the MC Erny Gallery on Friday, August 7th, starting at 1:00 pm. Enjoy a lively performance featuring a select group of students from the Vivace Music Foundation.

Entry is free, and no registration is required. Just come in and enjoy this wonderful performance!

