A Little Lunch Music features local or visiting musicians who perform short concerts in WHQR's MC Erny Gallery at 254 N. Front Street. Be sure to subscribe to our newsletter to be notified of all upcoming programs!No reservations are required for this free concert and we’ll provide some tea and treats as well! And if you can't make it, find the live streaming video on WHQR's Facebook page.
A Little Lunch Music Featuring Students From Vivace
WHQR is excited to present A Little Lunch Music featuring students from Vivace on August 7th.
Please join WHQR for A Little Lunch Music in the MC Erny Gallery on Friday, August 7th, starting at 1:00 pm. Enjoy a lively performance featuring a select group of students from the Vivace Music Foundation.
Entry is free, and no registration is required. Just come in and enjoy this wonderful performance!