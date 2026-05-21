Commentary: "Dr. Alan Sturrock reflects the film Braveheart, and the way Hollywood can distort history." Alan Sturrock

In the mid-1990s, Mel Gibson directed and starred in a biopic about a 13th century Scottish hero—William Wallace. As a blockbuster film it had everything—action-packed scenes, gorgeous scenery, star-studded cast, battles, romance, computer generated imagery, heroes and villains, and a haunting musical score by James Horner. At the Annual Academy of Motion Pictures Arts & Sciences, it picked up 5 Oscars—Best Picture, Best Director, Best Make-up, Best Sound Effects & Cinematography [on top of the 26 awards it had previously garnered].

As a historical drama with a large side of fantasy, it was an epic success, despite the fact that Randall Wallace’s screenplay was full of historical inaccuracies [from the film title, Braveheart to the inaccurate betrayal of Wallace by Robert the Brus]. Several examples, of the many, many misconceptions should suffice: [1] painted blue faces in battle scenes were 1000 years too late; [2] belted plaid highland dress was 300 years too early; and [3] the Battle of Stirling Bridge—a real event in Wallace’s campaign of resistance-- had NO bridge and was filmed at the Curragh in Co. Kildare, in Ireland.

So that brings me to the Question: Was Mel Gibson’s Wallace modelled in any way on the real [historical] William Wallace?

First, Wallace’s father was not a poor farmer, but a minor nobleman. Not much is known about the life of young Wallace, especially his boyhood.

Second, at the time of Wallace’s rage against English rule, he was almost twenty two years old and most certainly not a child being mentored by a ‘Socratic’ Uncle.

Third, Wallace was one of many leading pockets of resistance to the recently self-appointed overlord of Scotland, King Edward the 1st, during the first Scottish wars of independence.

Fourth, after his success at Stirling Bridge, Wallace was subsequently appointed joint Guardian along with Andrew Moray….it’s doubtful if either was ever knighted.

Fifth, after the failure at the Battle of Falkirk, Wallace disappeared for four years…Fade to 6th

Sixth, his brief dalliance with the young wife of Edward’s son, Isabella, never happened, principally because she was a young child living in France at that time.

Seventh, no mention is made of The Auld Alliance, a treaty forged with France against the English.

Thanks to the historical record, and Blind Harry’s poem two hundred years after Wallace’s death, William Wallace was one of the most successful resisters to English rule—until his defeat at the Battle of Falkirk. According to the record, he was captured near Glasgow, he was taken to London, he was tried for treason and he was hung, drawn and quartered.

The answer to that aforesaid question should be obvious: Mel Gibson’s William Wallace was nowhere near the real William Wallace—with the help of Randall Wallace’s screenplay, he was too busy being Mel Gibson!

About Alan Sturrock:

Born and educated in Scotland [of a Scots-Irish family], Alan was ‘called’ to teach and has taught in Scotland, Argentina and the United States in both public and private schools, and at the University [for the last 25 years]. Since moving to Wilmington four years ago, Alan parses his time volunteering at The Bellamy Mansion and teaching for OSHER [OLLI].

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