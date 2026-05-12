WHQR MC Erny Gallery features “Taking Flight,” featuring art by BJ Grimmer and Cody Suther in the MC Erny Gallery. As part of the Arts Council of Wilmington’s Fourth Friday Gallery Night, guests are encouraged to meet the artist's and station staff and enjoy art and refreshments. The show runs from Friday, May 22nd, 2026 to June 12, 2026 at the MC Erny Gallery located at 254 N. Front Street, 3rd floor. The gallery is open for viewing Monday through Friday from 10:00 am till 3:00 pm.

About the Artists:

BJ Grimmer

BJ Grimmer is a painter of acrylics and mixed media. She is a former art educator from the Midwest. Since moving to Wilmington eight years ago, she became fascinated by birds, having attended bird walks at the beautiful Airlie Gardens. The work in this show demonstrates her love of birds, landscapes, and a personal vision for how these things are uniquely depicted.

Cody Suther

Through dynamic compositions and carefully observed detail, Cody Suther illustrates birds in motion, using bold color and flowing forms to emphasize rhythm, light and movement within their natural world.

Working primarily in watercolor, Cody Suther is an artist whose work centers on realistic bird imagery, using layered color, expressive movement and composition to create studies of avian life influenced by time spent hiking and observing the natural world.

