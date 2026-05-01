WHQR’s Annual Fundraising Luncheon featuring NPR’s Tamara Keith

Tamara Keith is a Senior White House Correspondent at NPR and co-hosts the NPR Politics Podcast, the top political news podcast in America. She is also a regular contributor to PBS NewsHour, appearing each week as part of its Politics Monday segment.

Keith chronicled the final years of the Obama administration, covered Hillary Clinton's failed bid for president and threw herself into documenting the first Trump administration, from policy made by tweet to the president's COVID diagnosis, January 6th and the present.

In 2018, Keith was elected to serve on the board of the White House Correspondents' Association, then served as its president in 2022/23 during a momentous term that included a complete overhaul of the press workspace at the White House. She also worked to demystify the White House beat for the public in an effort to help restore trust in the press, an essential pillar of American democracy.

Previously, Keith covered the congress for NPR with an emphasis on House Republicans, the budget, taxes, and the fiscal fights that dominated at the time. Keith joined NPR in 2009 as a Business Reporter. In early 2010, she was on the ground in Haiti covering the aftermath of the country's disastrous earthquake, and later she covered the oil spill in the Gulf.

Keith earned a bachelor's degree in philosophy from the University of California, Berkeley, and a master's degree at the UCB Graduate School of Journalism. She serves on advisory boards for the University of California Center for Free Speech and Civic Engagement and the UC Berkeley J-School.

You can join a WHQR table by clicking the button above. An invitation to host a table and more information are available by emailing Mary Bradley at mbradley@whqr.org. We ask for a suggested donation of $125 or more per guest at the luncheon or a host may choose to cover the $1,250 goal for the table and invite friends (payable by cash, check or credit card) .

Corporate sponsorships are also available! It's the perfect way to promote your business in front of approximately 500 of our supporters and we are sure Tamara will be a great speaker. Click on the PDF below for more information or contact Jeff Hunter with questions.

The luncheon will be in the Grand Ballroom at the Hotel Ballast in downtown Wilmington on Friday June 5th, beginning at 12 noon and finishing by 1:30pm.

WHQR Public Radio was started 42 years ago to meet community needs and strives to offer news, music, entertainment and interaction to expand knowledge, encourage artistic appreciation, engage our community and promote civil discourse.

Thank you to our sponsors UNCW Public and International Affairs, Pathfinder, and North Carolina Community Foundation!