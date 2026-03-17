WHQR MC Erny Gallery will be hosting the Fourth Friday exhibit, “Neighboring: Using Art to Bring Communities Together,” on Friday, March 27, 2026, from 6-9 pm. As part of the Arts Council of Wilmington’s Fourth Friday Gallery Night, guests are encouraged to meet the artist and station staff and enjoy art and refreshments. “Neighboring: Using Art to Bring Communities Together,” will hold an additional closing reception on February 27, 2026.

The show runs from Friday, March 27th, 2026 to April 24, 2026 at the MC Erny Gallery located at 254 N. Front Street, 3rd floor. The gallery is open for viewing Monday through Friday from 10:00 am till 4:00 pm.

About the Artists:

Jonathan Summit

Jonathan earned in BFA in 1982 from University of Connecticut No Boundaries International Art Residency: 2013 & 2026 Baldhead Island, 2024 Xabia Spain. I paint with acrylics on canvas. Once started, I am guided towards the finished work by my imagination, places I’ve been, experiences I’ve had and the painting itself as it progresses. I hope this collaboration is entertaining enough to remove you from the world you’re in and to take a moment and enter my universe.

Blake Brown

Blake is a multidisciplinary artist from the Carolina coast who works in many different mediums and formats. Taking inspiration from time spent on the ocean, his creative output flows between the real and the abstract fluidly and comfortably.

Danny Wils

Danny Wils is an abstract, painter, sculptor originally from Sag Harbor, NY. He has been located in the Cape Fear region for 8 years where he has worked in the film industry as a sculptor and prop maker. Nature and societal relationships are key themes in his artwork.

