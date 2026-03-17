Lanatria Brackett Ellis on her unique blend of fashion, entrepreneurship, and storytelling.

This reporting was made possible by a grant from the Fourth Estate Fund.

"Today is very special, because we’re exploring a modern form of artistry, where image, style, and storytelling —they come together to create a living canvas in a digital world, where personal branding becomes visual expression. Now, some creators are turning everyday moments into art, identity into narrative, and influence into impact. Joining us today is a woman who blends fashion, entrepreneurship, and storytelling into her own unique expression. She is known as the Caribbean cowgirl, please welcome Lanatria Brackett Ellis.”

-Demia Avery