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Lanatria Brackett Ellis on her unique blend of fashion, entrepreneurship, and storytelling.

WHQR
Published March 17, 2026 at 2:50 PM EDT
Contributed
Contributed

WHQR arts reporter Demia Avery sits down with Lanatria Brackett Ellis, the Caribbean Cowgirl, who’s elevating the role of influencer to a new level of artistry — work that’s taken her to the Super Bowl (or, at least, a Super Bowl commercial).

This reporting was made possible by a grant from the Fourth Estate Fund.

"Today is very special, because we’re exploring a modern form of artistry, where image, style, and storytelling —they come together to create a living canvas in a digital world, where personal branding becomes visual expression. Now, some creators are turning everyday moments into art, identity into narrative, and influence into impact. Joining us today is a woman who blends fashion, entrepreneurship, and storytelling into her own unique expression. She is known as the Caribbean cowgirl, please welcome Lanatria Brackett Ellis.”

-Demia Avery

For more, you can find Ellis on Facebook and Instagram
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Inside WHQR Culture/ArtsLocal Arts