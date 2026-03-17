Lanatria Brackett Ellis on her unique blend of fashion, entrepreneurship, and storytelling.
WHQR arts reporter Demia Avery sits down with Lanatria Brackett Ellis, the Caribbean Cowgirl, who’s elevating the role of influencer to a new level of artistry — work that’s taken her to the Super Bowl (or, at least, a Super Bowl commercial).
This reporting was made possible by a grant from the Fourth Estate Fund.
"Today is very special, because we’re exploring a modern form of artistry, where image, style, and storytelling —they come together to create a living canvas in a digital world, where personal branding becomes visual expression. Now, some creators are turning everyday moments into art, identity into narrative, and influence into impact. Joining us today is a woman who blends fashion, entrepreneurship, and storytelling into her own unique expression. She is known as the Caribbean cowgirl, please welcome Lanatria Brackett Ellis.”
-Demia Avery