Mahlaynee Cooper, a.k.a. Carrie Assata, on speaking truth, poetic heroines, and her musical side

Transitioning into adulthood, Mahlaynee's passion for poetry and spoken word led to the establishment of Speak Ya Peace NC LLC in Eastern NC, inspired by the tragic death of George Floyd. As an "artivist," she not only provides a space for artists but actively collaborates with organizations such as the Juneteenth committee, Love Our Children, the National Black Leadership Caucus, and the NAACP.

In her role as a teaching artist, Mahlaynee held a residency at the University of North Carolina of Wilmington, teaching the History of Hip-Hop and emphasizing its roots in poetry, addressing injustice. Additionally, she crafted poetry workshops across the city, impacting institutions like Cape Fear Community College, Theatre for All, Dreams of Wilmington, and various private events.

Mahlaynee Cooper's dynamic band — SolTree Reign — has headlined numerous significant events, including Thalian Hall, theArtWorks, UNCW's McNeil Center, the NAACP Banquet, Sokoto House, Live at Ted's, Funkshun at the Junkshun, and the Annual Juneteenth Celebration at the Cameron Art Museum. Their impactful performances resonate throughout the city, moving towards the global stage, delivering a powerful message of Inner-attainment through their blend of artivism encompassing poetry, music, and various forms of artistry.

