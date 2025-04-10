© 2025 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Mahlaynee Cooper, a.k.a. Carrie Assata, on speaking truth, poetic heroines, and her musical side

WHQR | By Demia Avery
Published April 10, 2025 at 5:33 PM EDT
Speak Ya Peace
/
WHQR
Mahlaynee Cooper, a.k.a. Carrie Assata.

April is National Poetry Month, and WHQR arts reporter Demia Avery spoke with poet, singer, and activist Maylaynee Cooper, also known as Carrie Assata about the musical roots of her poetry, some of her heroines, and the work she's doing today.

From Speak Ya Peace:

Transitioning into adulthood, Mahlaynee's passion for poetry and spoken word led to the establishment of Speak Ya Peace NC LLC in Eastern NC, inspired by the tragic death of George Floyd. As an "artivist," she not only provides a space for artists but actively collaborates with organizations such as the Juneteenth committee, Love Our Children, the National Black Leadership Caucus, and the NAACP.

In her role as a teaching artist, Mahlaynee held a residency at the University of North Carolina of Wilmington, teaching the History of Hip-Hop and emphasizing its roots in poetry, addressing injustice. Additionally, she crafted poetry workshops across the city, impacting institutions like Cape Fear Community College, Theatre for All, Dreams of Wilmington, and various private events.

Mahlaynee Cooper's dynamic band — SolTree Reign — has headlined numerous significant events, including Thalian Hall, theArtWorks, UNCW's McNeil Center, the NAACP Banquet, Sokoto House, Live at Ted's, Funkshun at the Junkshun, and the Annual Juneteenth Celebration at the Cameron Art Museum. Their impactful performances resonate throughout the city, moving towards the global stage, delivering a powerful message of Inner-attainment through their blend of artivism encompassing poetry, music, and various forms of artistry.

Find more here:

Arts reporting for WHQR is made possible in part by a grant from the Arts Council of Wilmington and The Endowment
Demia Avery
Demia has over 20 years of entertainment experience. She has worked in almost every facet of the entertainment industry, from radio promotions to talent coordinator, publicist, podcasting, and now to journalism.

In addition, Demia is co-founder of The Avery Agency, a SAG franchised talent agency located in Atlanta, GA, alongside her partner/sister, Gerra Avery.

Demia is the author of two motivational eBooks entitled, "The Roadblock is You," and"Meditations For the Right Now", as well as a twice being a nominee for the Delaware Black Awards and recently a Wilmington Chamber of Commerce Minority Excellence in Business Award nominee.

Lastly, Demia is CEO/Host of the local podcast Whatchu’Doin NC (formerly Whatchu Doin Wilmington).

See stories by Demia Avery