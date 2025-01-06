© 2025 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
NPR's Jimmy Carter State Funeral Coverage

WHQR
Published January 6, 2025 at 12:00 PM EST
Unfortunately due to unforeseen weather that has delayed NPR's special coverage of the service held in honor of President Jimmy Carter in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol, WHQR will no longer be airing the event today at 2:30.

WHQR will broadcast NPR's Special Coverage of Jimmy Carter's State Funeral service at the Washington National Cathedral on Thursday, January 9th, from 9:30 am to 11:30 am on 91.3 and streaming.

