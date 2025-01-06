NPR's Jimmy Carter State Funeral Coverage

Unfortunately due to unforeseen weather that has delayed NPR's special coverage of the service held in honor of President Jimmy Carter in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol, WHQR will no longer be airing the event today at 2:30.

WHQR will broadcast NPR's Special Coverage of Jimmy Carter's State Funeral service at the Washington National Cathedral on Thursday, January 9th, from 9:30 am to 11:30 am on 91.3 and streaming.

Photo Credit: Rick Diamond/The Carter Center

