WHQR Public Media Wins 11 Broadcast Journalism Awards

WHQR took a variety of honors, including Outstanding News Operation, at this year’s Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas Award Ceremony on November 9, 2024.

News Director Ben Schachtman says, "I am very proud of my colleagues, who not only produced exceptional work on their own but collaborated as a newsroom on this year’s winning special report. I also want to thank RTDNAC for recognizing our team with a first-place award for Outstanding News Operation in radio for the second year in a row – the WHQR team deserves it, and I’m grateful that I get to work with them."

“All of us at WHQR are proud of the work our award-winning news team provides every day to the Cape Fear region. We share our journalists' firm belief that quality journalism makes our communities better and healthier places to live,” adds Station Manager Kevin Crane.

From the Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas (RTDNAC), WHQR won the following radio awards (the most of any radio station in the Carolinas):

Outstanding News Operation

First Place: WHQR

Series

First Place: WHQR – New Hanover County Schools Turnaround Task Force – Rachel Keith

Special Report

First Place: WHQR Public Media – Special Report on the Mosley School closing – Benjamin Schachtman, Rachel Keith, Kelly Kenoyer, Camille Mojica



Health-Medicine

First Place: WHQR – How Pender County used opioid settlement money to purchase DARE-branded sheriff’s office vehicles – Nikolai Mather

Community Impact

First Place: WHQR Public Media – “The water still isn’t safe” – Nikolai Mather

Second Place: WHQR Public Media – Rarely seen whale species died on Emerald Isle after swallowing mylar balloon – Rachel Keith

Consumer/Economic

Second Place: WHQR – Perspectives: An economic update for the Cape Fear area – Kelly Kenoyer

Entertainment

Second Place: WHQR Public Media – NPR’s Bobby Carter talks 2024 Tiny Desk Contest – Nikolai Mather

General News

Second Place: WHQR Public Media – One year after the Pulp Road wildfire, Green Swamp Preserve has bounced back even better – Kelly Kenoyer

Investigative

Second Place: WHQR Public Media – A closer look at NHCS parents’ groups, and the significant differences in their fundraising capacity – Rachel Keith

Social Reform

Second Place: WHQR Public Media – On the street with cops, social workers, and homeless people in a time of uncertainty – Kelly Kenoyer

