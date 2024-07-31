A Little Lunch Music features local or visiting musicians who perform short concerts in WHQR's MC Erny Gallery at 254 N. Front Street. We host this event on the first or second Friday of each month at 12pm (unless otherwise noted). No reservations are required for this free concert and we’ll provide some tea and treats as well! And if you can't make it, find the live streaming video on WHQR's Facebook page.
WHQR Presents A Little Lunch Music Performance Next Week Featuring Students From Vivace
WHQR is excited to present A Little Lunch Music next at the MC Erny Gallery at 254 N. Front Street on Tuesday, August 6th @ 1pm.
A Little Lunch Music will feature a select group of students from the Vivace festival. Please join us for this free concert in the gallery.