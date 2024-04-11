WHQR’s fundraising luncheon with Special Guest Scott Simon

WHQR is celebrating 40 years on the air with a wonderful fundraising luncheon on Tuesday, May 21 at 12 pm at the Hotel Ballast in downtown Wilmington.

This year, one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters, NPR’s Scott Simon, will serve as our luncheon speaker. In addition to hosting NPR’s Weekend Edition Saturday (for just over 40 years), Simon is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has won many prestigious awards and reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His many books have chronicled characters in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy. Click HEREto learn more about his incredible career

You can join a WHQR table or host your own. We ask for a suggested donation of $125 or more per guest at the luncheon or a host may choose to cover the $1,250 goal for the table and invite friends (payable by cash, check or credit card) . To join a table as an individual (s), email Mary Bradley and indicate the names of who would like to come. If you'd like to host a table, you can also email Mary for more information.

Corporate sponsorships are also available! It's the perfect way to promote your business in front of approximately 500 of our supporters and we are sure Scott will be a great speaker. Click HERE for more information or contact Jeff Hunter with questions.

WHQR Public Radio was started 40 years ago to meet community needs and strives to offer news, music, entertainment and interaction to expand knowledge, encourage artistic appreciation, engage our community and promote civil discourse.

Thank you to our Presenting Sponsor Trinity Landing!