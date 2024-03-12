The WHQR Spring Drive 2025 - Phone Teams

During our 2025 Spring Pledge Drive from March 19 - 25, WHQR will be welcoming phone teams from all over our region. Send a group of three or four people to help answer WHQR's pledge phones and we'll thank you repeatedly on the air.

It's a fun way to spend a few hours and a great way to show your support of WHQR and have your business name mentioned on the air.

Here’s how it will work:



Local businesses, nonprofits and groups of friends sign up for pledge drive phone shifts of 3 or 4 hours during our drive, March 19 - 25.

Your organization sends 3 or 4 representatives for the entire shift – staff, volunteers, board or friends.

WHQR on-air hosts mention your business team with great thanks while you are here at the station.

All shifts will be fed delicious food.

Be part of the fun!

TO SIGN UP: Select your TOP THREE choices from the available spots listed below. Email your selections to Mary at mbradley@whqr.org. You will receive a confirmation email within two business days. This shift listing is updated daily, so please be aware that your preferred shift may not be available. Shifts are filled in the order that the emails are received. Email Mary with any questions.

INDIVIDUAL SPOTS ARE AVAILABLE AS WELL - CLICK HERE.