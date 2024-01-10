© 2024 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
A Little Lunch Music
A Little Lunch Music features local or visiting musicians who perform short concerts in WHQR's MC Erny Gallery at 254 N. Front Street. We host this event on the first or second Friday of each month at 12pm (unless otherwise noted). No reservations are required for this free concert and we’ll provide some tea and treats as well! And if you can't make it, find the live streaming video on WHQR's Facebook page.

A Little Lunch Music: Dalí Quartet

WHQR | By Mary Bradley
Published January 10, 2024 at 9:29 AM EST

WHQR is excited to present A Little Lunch Music's next performance at the station's MC Erny Gallery at 254 N. Front Street. On Monday, January 15th at 12pm, we'll feature the Dalí Quartet. They will perform excerpts from their Chamber Music Wilmington concerthappening on January 14 at UNCW's Beckwith Recital Hall.

ARRIAGA String Quartet No. 1 in D Minor
PIAZZOLLA Tango Ballet
BEETHOVEN String Quartet in C Major, Op. 59/3 “Rasumovsky”

Acclaimed for bringing Latin American quartet repertoire to an equal standing alongside the Classical and Romantic canon, the award-winning Dalí Quartet’s fresh approach has been sought out by distinguished series in New York, Toronto, Philadelphia, Washington DC, Los Angeles, San Diego, San Jose, Seattle, San Juan and countless communities beyond. Trained by world-renowned artists, members of the Dalí Quartet are from Venezuela, Puerto Rico and the US, and have degrees from esteemed institutions including the New England Conservatory, Cleveland Institute of Music, Juilliard, Indiana University Bloomington, and the Simón Bolivar Conservatory in Caracas, Venezuela.
