A Little Lunch Music: Dalí Quartet

WHQR is excited to present A Little Lunch Music's next performance at the station's MC Erny Gallery at 254 N. Front Street. On Monday, January 15th at 12pm, we'll feature the Dalí Quartet. They will perform excerpts from their Chamber Music Wilmington concerthappening on January 14 at UNCW's Beckwith Recital Hall.

ARRIAGA String Quartet No. 1 in D Minor

PIAZZOLLA Tango Ballet

BEETHOVEN String Quartet in C Major, Op. 59/3 “Rasumovsky”

Acclaimed for bringing Latin American quartet repertoire to an equal standing alongside the Classical and Romantic canon, the award-winning Dalí Quartet’s fresh approach has been sought out by distinguished series in New York, Toronto, Philadelphia, Washington DC, Los Angeles, San Diego, San Jose, Seattle, San Juan and countless communities beyond. Trained by world-renowned artists, members of the Dalí Quartet are from Venezuela, Puerto Rico and the US, and have degrees from esteemed institutions including the New England Conservatory, Cleveland Institute of Music, Juilliard, Indiana University Bloomington, and the Simón Bolivar Conservatory in Caracas, Venezuela.