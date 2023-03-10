© 2023 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Soup to Nuts Live!
WHQR's SOUP TO NUTS LIVE! is back in 2023 with performances in the MC Erny Gallery at WHQR and Live at Ted's. Look forward to great Bluegrass, Rockabilly, Celtic, Country, Blues, Latin, Jazz, Folk, Indie, Pop, and Americana performances - all live in intimate settings, hosted by George Scheibner, then rebroadcast on WHQR 91.3fm. See below for upcoming and past shows.If you would like to be considered for a future STNL! session in front of a live audience at WHQR or Ted's, we'd like to hear from you. Send an email of interest to stnl@whqr.org and include links to your music, biography, website, videos, social media, club & tour dates, etc. We look forward to making contact with you soon. Thank you!

STNL! Featuring the Brown Dirt Cowboys

WHQR | By Mary Bradley
Published March 10, 2023
If you missed the Brown Dirt Cowboys SOLD OUT show at Live at Ted's on Sunday, February 19, you can hear their performance broadcast on Friday March 10 at 7pm and Saturday March 11 at 9 pm on 91.3fm.

Mary Bradley
Mary Bradley moved to Wilmington from Los Angeles, CA in May 2007 with her husband Frank and twin baby daughters, Maggie and Kate. In California, Mary had been Drive Director and the producer of Elvis Mitchell's nationally syndicated public radio interview program "The Treatment" for public radio station KCRW for ten years. Mary was raised in Rhode Island and graduated from Boston University. Mary recently served as President of the Board of Directors of the Association of Fundraising Professionals Cape Fear Chapter.
