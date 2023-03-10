WHQR's SOUP TO NUTS LIVE! is back in 2023 with performances in the MC Erny Gallery at WHQR and Live at Ted's. Look forward to great Bluegrass, Rockabilly, Celtic, Country, Blues, Latin, Jazz, Folk, Indie, Pop, and Americana performances - all live in intimate settings, hosted by George Scheibner, then rebroadcast on WHQR 91.3fm. See below for upcoming and past shows.If you would like to be considered for a future STNL! session in front of a live audience at WHQR or Ted's, we'd like to hear from you. Send an email of interest to stnl@whqr.org and include links to your music, biography, website, videos, social media, club & tour dates, etc. We look forward to making contact with you soon. Thank you!
STNL! Featuring the Brown Dirt Cowboys
1 of 14 — 332354406_716397036619942_3031387844794961849_n.jpeg
2 of 14 — 332433865_996902058381574_7378290837281260241_n.jpeg
3 of 14 — 332457860_2012978625721555_7207420463219664666_n.jpeg
4 of 14 — 332500785_541790861112988_1715725315161564842_n.jpeg
5 of 14 — 332462824_451569430444280_5421339665457789532_n.jpeg
6 of 14 — 332438512_608933891246736_8619322499651994073_n.jpeg
7 of 14 — 332423335_552193006873316_2315811685422758464_n.jpeg
8 of 14 — 332470249_1825094164532401_7669382514071302531_n.jpeg
9 of 14 — 332433295_751513316569239_1915697349525398726_n.jpeg
10 of 14 — 332482530_753925599676396_3400909584676060527_n.jpeg
11 of 14 — BDC CD.jpg
12 of 14 — BDC logo.jpg
13 of 14 — BDC-LATs.jpg
14 of 14 — IMG_20230309_200549.jpg
If you missed the Brown Dirt Cowboys SOLD OUT show at Live at Ted's on Sunday, February 19, you can hear their performance broadcast on Friday March 10 at 7pm and Saturday March 11 at 9 pm on 91.3fm.