A Little Lunch Music with Wilmington Symphony Orchestra

WHQR is excited to present A Little Lunch Music's next performance at the station's MC Erny Gallery at 254 N. Front Street. On Friday, February 17 at 12pm, Wilmington Symphony Orchestra's conductor and violinist Linda Estep and harpist Christina Brier will perform

music from Vivaldi to highlight their upcoming Education Concert: Vivaldi's Ring of Mystery.

No reservations are required for this free concert and we’ll have some tea and treats as well! And if you can't make it, find the live streaming video on WHQR's Facebook page.

Thanks for the Wilmington Symphony Orchestra for helping with this event..