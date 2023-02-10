© 2023 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
We are experiencing technical issues with our transmitter. We apologize for the inconvenience!
Inside WHQR

A Little Lunch Music with Wilmington Symphony Orchestra

WHQR | By Mary Bradley
Published February 10, 2023 at 1:39 PM EST
lunch music copy 2.png

WHQR is excited to present A Little Lunch Music's next performance at the station's MC Erny Gallery at 254 N. Front Street. On Friday, February 17 at 12pm, Wilmington Symphony Orchestra's conductor and violinist Linda Estep and harpist Christina Brier will perform
music from Vivaldi to highlight their upcoming Education Concert: Vivaldi's Ring of Mystery.

No reservations are required for this free concert and we'll have some tea and treats as well! And if you can't make it, find the live streaming video on WHQR's Facebook page.

Thanks for the Wilmington Symphony Orchestra for helping with this event.

Culture/Arts
Mary Bradley
Mary Bradley moved to Wilmington from Los Angeles, CA in May 2007 with her husband Frank and twin baby daughters, Maggie and Kate. In California, Mary had been Drive Director and the producer of Elvis Mitchell's nationally syndicated public radio interview program "The Treatment" for public radio station KCRW for ten years. Mary was raised in Rhode Island and graduated from Boston University. Mary recently served as President of the Board of Directors of the Association of Fundraising Professionals Cape Fear Chapter.
