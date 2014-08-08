Friday Feedback for August 8, 2014

FAT CHANCE THAT i WOULD TRUST YOU TO TELL ME WHAT I "NEED TO KNOW" BASED ON YOUR EXTREMELY BIASED OPINIONS! -- Carla Franzel

Carla Frenzel wrote on our website concerning the NPR story As Truce Takes Effect, Israel Withdraws Troops From Gaza: Carla’s comment:

SO NPR IS NOW TELLING US WHAT WE "NEED TO KNOW"?? FAT CHANCE THAT i WOULD TRUST YOU TO TELL ME WHAT I "NEED TO KNOW" BASED ON YOUR EXTREMELY BIASED OPINIONS!"

I don't know if you can tell from my reading, but that comment was written in all caps.

Nini Rogan wrote about this week’s Andy Wood commentary See What we Want to See:

Andy's writing is always fascinating to me. Today's story was particularly relevant. On many levels. Congrats on another wonderful piece.

Listener Danielle Laborde wrote:

I have been searching for a program on the bbc aired this morning at 6:00 AM for a half hour on the WHQR and NPR websites. I did the same thing yesterday trying to find a story on agricultural art that aired about the same time. I have still not found either of these stories. Why is your website not more user-friendly. Listeners should be able to find what just played without getting a headache. I would appreciate any help you can give. Thank you.

Ms. Laborde has brought a problem to our attention. We sympathize with her frustration, and hope to be updating our links shortly with a link to the BBC for that and other programs. Listeners should soon be able to find out more about each program by clicking on the "Full Schedule" link on the right hand column, the "Now Playing" section. Thank you for letting us know about this problem.

Listener Evelyn in Leland wrote:

My husband and I drive a Meals on Wheels route on Monday mornings. We usually listen to WHQR while driving. On Monday, 8-4, it seemed that there were more messages about sponsorship of the station than classical music. Pat Marriott mentioned at least two and sometimes three "sponsors" in between each musical selection. I thought I was listening to a commercial radio station with more commercials than music. This is not what I signed up for with my pledge of support.

In response, we depend on the support of members such as Evelyn for the majority of our support; however, business underwriting is very important to us as a means of keeping the station's budget healthy and our pledge drives as short as possible. We make every effort to present these messages tastefully, and following FCC guidelines, avoid calls to action, pricing information and other material often found in commercial radio. Thank you for letting us know your concerns.

This Wednesday's CoastLine was on the topic of sea level rise. Mary Ann from Wilmington sent a message during the show:

This is the first time that I have really been able to make sense of what we're talking about when we say sea level rise. Rachel [Lewis Hilburn], you're doing an incredible job. It's a topic that is very difficult to understand. I enjoyed this local focus.

We’d love to hear from you on Friday Feedback. You can always leave a message via email to feedback@WHQR.org. Our Feedback Phone is 910-292-9477. And thanks for your feedback.