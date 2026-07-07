Join author Lauren Collins and Dr. LeRhonda Manigault-Bryant for a special conversation about the 1898 Race Massacre in Wilmington, North Carolina, that will consider how descendants on both sides of the violence live with its legacy.

Lauren Collins was born in Wilmington, North Carolina in 1980. In They Stole a City: Wilmington's White Supremacist Coup and the Families Who Live with Its Legacy, Collins weaves together stories of four Wilmington, North Carolina, families over 125 years to create a full accounting of the long-term effects of the 1898 white supremacist massacre and coup and its critical role in subverting American democracy. Collins is a staff writer at The New Yorker and the author of “When in French: Love in a Second Language,” which the New York Times named of its 100 Notable Books of 2016. She lives in Paris with her family.

Dr. LeRhonda Manigault-Bryant serves as the Director of the Sonja Haynes Stone Director for Black Culture and History at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. A proud native of Moncks Corner, South Carolina, she wholly and critically grapples with the profound questions that inform our understandings of gender, race, culture, and religious expression. She navigates the academy as a scholar-artist, and actively merges her life as an intellectual, musician and filmmaker, including especially her work as founder of ConjureGirlBlue Productions, a small media company specializing in nonfiction storytelling.