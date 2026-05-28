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"The Travel Companion" screening at Jengo's Playhouse

"The Travel Companion" screening at Jengo's Playhouse

Simon, a struggling documentary filmmaker, enjoys free flights courtesy of his best friend and roommate, Bruce, who works for an airline. However, when Beatrice, a more successful filmmaker, enters the picture and starts dating Bruce, Simon risks flying too close to the sun.

Jengo’s Playhouse
$10
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Fri, 17 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Cucalorus Film Foundation
910-599-0476
dan@cucalorus.org
www.cucalorus.org

Artist Group Info

annahogelin@gmail.com
Jengo’s Playhouse
815 Princess Street
Wilmington, North Carolina 28401
910-343-5995
https://jengos.eventive.org/welcome