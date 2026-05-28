"The Travel Companion" screening at Jengo's Playhouse
"The Travel Companion" screening at Jengo's Playhouse
Simon, a struggling documentary filmmaker, enjoys free flights courtesy of his best friend and roommate, Bruce, who works for an airline. However, when Beatrice, a more successful filmmaker, enters the picture and starts dating Bruce, Simon risks flying too close to the sun.
Jengo’s Playhouse
$10
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Fri, 17 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Cucalorus Film Foundation
910-599-0476
dan@cucalorus.org
Artist Group Info
annahogelin@gmail.com
Jengo’s Playhouse
815 Princess StreetWilmington, North Carolina 28401
910-343-5995