“Summer Blues and Greens” Exhibition & Sale @ theArtWorks

This exhibition showcases 140+ unique pieces from local artists that feature a variety of blues and greens. The show has a variety of mediums including Oils, Acrylics, Mixed Media, Ceramics, & Glass.

The Gallery will be up until September 12th, 2026. It is open during theArtWorks regular business hours: Wednesday-Saturday 11am - 5pm & Sundays 12 - 5pm

Mark your calendars for an Artist Talk. Join artist from “Summer Blues and Greens” Experience what inspires and artists work.

Sunday August 9, 2026 | 2 - 4 pm

