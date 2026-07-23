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"Summer Blues and Greens" Exhibition & Sale

"Summer Blues and Greens" Exhibition & Sale

“Summer Blues and Greens” Exhibition & Sale @ theArtWorks

This exhibition showcases 140+ unique pieces from local artists that feature a variety of blues and greens. The show has a variety of mediums including Oils, Acrylics, Mixed Media, Ceramics, & Glass.

The Gallery will be up until September 12th, 2026. It is open during theArtWorks regular business hours: Wednesday-Saturday 11am - 5pm & Sundays 12 - 5pm

Mark your calendars for an Artist Talk. Join artist from “Summer Blues and Greens” Experience what inspires and artists work.
Sunday August 9, 2026 | 2 - 4 pm

theArtWorks™
11:00 AM - 05:00 PM, every day through Sep 12, 2026.

Event Supported By

theArtWorks™
9103521822
betsy.knowles@theartworks.co
http://www.theartworks.co/
theArtWorks™
200 Willard Street
Wilmington, North Carolina 28401
9103521822
betsy.knowles@theartworks.co
http://www.theartworks.co/