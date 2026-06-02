Summer at CAM Community Day

Saturday, June 20 | 10 AM–5 PM

FREE admission to all programs and exhibitions

Spend the day creating, exploring, and getting inspired together at CAM Community Day, a free celebration of hands-on artmaking and creative discovery for all ages. Inspired by Fresh Air: Inflatable Sculptures, this interactive day invites visitors to enter a world of color, texture, movement, and community through artist-led workshops and activities across the museum.

From inflatable sculpture building and indigo dyeing to weaving and Adinkra stamping, guests are invited to engage directly with contemporary art and artistic traditions through immersive experiences designed for all ages and experience levels.

Activities & Highlights:

🎈 10 AM–1 PM | | Inflatable Sculpture Workshop with Tamar Ettun

Reception Hall & Courtyard

Join Fresh Air: Inflatable Sculptures exhibition artist Tamar Ettun for a collaborative workshop exploring motion, shape, and three-dimensional forms through inflatable sculpture making. No experience needed.

🧵 10 AM–1 PM | Community Weaving with Tina Maloch

Reception Hall

Learn more about the tradition of weaving through this collaborative community weaving activity. Visitors are invited to contribute to a shared artwork by bringing a small item to weave in or selecting from materials provided, including yarn and fabric scraps. Participants can also create a small cardboard weaving to take home while supplies last.

💙 11 AM–2 PM | Indigo Dyeing with Catherine Cross-Tsintzos

Pancoe – Museum School

Experience hands-on indigo dyeing processes, including cultivation, vat preparation, and surface design techniques that connect historical practices to contemporary artmaking. Participants will explore batik resist methods and learn how pigments, inks, and paints can be created using indigo.

🖐🏾 11 AM–2 PM | Adinkra Stamping with Benjamin Billingsley

Pancoe – Museum School

Enjoy Adinkra stamping in Pancoe with CAM Associate Curator Benjamin Billingsley. Adinkra is a traditional Ghanaian art form that uses symbolic stamps on fabric to represent emotions, events, places, and ideas.

🤟 11:30AM: Family-friendly ASL Guided Tour

Click Here for More Information:

https://cameronartmuseum.org/event/summer-at-cam-community-day/