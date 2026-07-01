Celebrate the opening of North Carolina Aquarium’s Discovery Bay with a hands-on family adventure in Wilmington!

Join the schleich® Ocean Heroes Make & Take Event, where kids can get creative by coloring and building their own mini aquatic habitat complete with a schleich® figurine to take home. It’s a playful way to spark imagination while learning how to protect our oceans and the animals that call them home.

📍 Location: Independence Mall (JCPenney Wing), 3500 Oleander Dr, Wilmington, NC 28403

📅 Date: Saturday, July 18

🕒 Times:

• 9:00 AM – 10:00 AM — Members Only

• 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM — Public Event (while supplies last)

✨ Bonus: Enjoy 20% off all schleich® products at the aquarium shop on July 18

Bring the whole family, explore Discovery Bay, and make a splash with a day full of creativity, conservation, and ocean-inspired fun!

