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schleich® Ocean Heroes Make & Take Event,

schleich® Ocean Heroes Make & Take Event,

Celebrate the opening of North Carolina Aquarium’s Discovery Bay with a hands-on family adventure in Wilmington!

Join the schleich® Ocean Heroes Make & Take Event, where kids can get creative by coloring and building their own mini aquatic habitat complete with a schleich® figurine to take home. It’s a playful way to spark imagination while learning how to protect our oceans and the animals that call them home.
📍 Location: Independence Mall (JCPenney Wing), 3500 Oleander Dr, Wilmington, NC 28403
📅 Date: Saturday, July 18
🕒 Times:
• 9:00 AM – 10:00 AM — Members Only
• 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM — Public Event (while supplies last)
✨ Bonus: Enjoy 20% off all schleich® products at the aquarium shop on July 18
Bring the whole family, explore Discovery Bay, and make a splash with a day full of creativity, conservation, and ocean-inspired fun!

Independence Mall
11:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 18 Jul 2026
Independence Mall
3500 Oleander Drive
Wilmington, North Carolina 28403
johnsond@uncw.edu
https://uncw.campuslabs.com/engage/event/9612528