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"Riverbend" screening at Jengo's Playhouse

"Riverbend" screening at Jengo's Playhouse

The 1989 action drama, Riverbend, has been restored and recently praised for it's bold political edge. A black major (played by Steve James) and his men are on the run from a rigged court-martial and hide out in a small Georgia town where a cruel white sheriff is terrorising the black population. Together with Bell Coleman (played by Margaret Avery), they formulate a bold plan to fight for freedom and human rights.

Jengo's Playhouse
$10
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Fri, 9 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Cucalorus Film Foundation
910-599-0476
dan@cucalorus.org
www.cucalorus.org
Jengo's Playhouse
815 Princess Street
Wilmington, North Carolina 28401
910-599-0476
dan@cucalorus.org
www.cucalorus.org