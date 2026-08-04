"Riverbend" screening at Jengo's Playhouse
"Riverbend" screening at Jengo's Playhouse
The 1989 action drama, Riverbend, has been restored and recently praised for it's bold political edge. A black major (played by Steve James) and his men are on the run from a rigged court-martial and hide out in a small Georgia town where a cruel white sheriff is terrorising the black population. Together with Bell Coleman (played by Margaret Avery), they formulate a bold plan to fight for freedom and human rights.
Jengo's Playhouse
$10
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Fri, 9 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Cucalorus Film Foundation
910-599-0476
dan@cucalorus.org
Jengo's Playhouse
815 Princess StreetWilmington, North Carolina 28401
910-599-0476
dan@cucalorus.org