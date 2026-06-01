Repair Cafe Wilmington
Repair Cafe Wilmington
Repair Café is free — we will have tools and experienced people to work with you to find the best way to repair your item. We can assist with electrical and non-electrical appliances, furniture, jewelry, toys, clothing and much more!
New Hanover County Arboretum
12:00 PM - 03:45 PM on Sat, 6 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Repair Café North Carolina
910-523-3088
dani@repaircafenc.org
New Hanover County Arboretum
6206 Oleander DriveWilmington, North Carolina 28403
9107987676
SGILMORE@NHCGOV.COM