POP UP Exhibit: Dorothy Gillespie – New work from the Foundation

This summer, in collaboration with The Dorothy M. Gillespie Foundation, Art in Bloom Gallery is pleased to present a new pop up with the work of painter, sculptor and installation artist, Dorothy M. Gillespie (1920-2012). The gallery is working with Gary Gillespie Israel (President & CEO of the Foundation) to present a selection of art directly from the late artist’s studio located in Narrowsburg, NY. These new arrivals to the gallery will include a selection of metal works, pastels, and prints that display Gillespie’s signature use of vivid color.

Join us in the gallery on Sunday, August 2nd, 2-5pm for our Artist Reception. Enjoy special refreshments, meet our artists, and enjoy live music by jazz guitarist Roger Davis! This exhibit will be featured alongside a new selection of featured works by our 30+ Gallery Artists.

The Foundation proudly presents the works and history of the 20th century American Artist, Dorothy Gillespie, which included abstract expressionism, decorative abstraction, site-specific installations, the women’s movement and art in public spaces. She was a pioneer in the new directions of metal sculpture and best known for large-scale, highly colorful painted arrangements of cut aluminum with enamel strips radiating, undulating, or curling in giant arrangements of ribbon, enchanted towers, and even the burst of fireworks piece. Dorothy Gillespie is well known as a painter, sculptor and installation artist whose work incorporated many significant 20th-century trends in art.