Art in Bloom Gallery is pleased to host an Open Studio Event with Dick Roberts this summer at ACME Art Studios. Join us during the final weekend in July for a very special show and sale of the work from Dick’s studio.

Open Studio Hours are: Friday-Sunday, July 24-26

Friday, 6-9pm – Fourth Friday Gallery Night

Saturday, 10am-6pm – Brooklyn Arts Social District Saturdays

Sunday, 10am-5pm

ACME Art Studios is located 711 N. 5th Avenue in downtown Wilmington, NC.

Dick Roberts, originally from Durham, NC, has made Wilmington his home since 1982. His studio has been in AMCE Art Studios since 1991, an artist collective located in downtown Wilmington, of which he is a co-founder. He is also a co-founder of the No Boundaries International Art Colony, established in 1997, which happens yearly in Bald Head Island.

“The paintings are about the act of painting. Although individually the paintings possess different intensities, opposing levels of complexity and abstraction, and perhaps a vague adherence to a narrative, the core of the process of painting remains consistent. The paintings are a reflection of the process of painting them. Every process is unique.

The magic of painting can never be totally explained. I find joy in discovering the emerging world of a new painting. Although harmony of the mind and the heart is important, the metabolic process of converting color, form and line into the forces that drive the painting is absolutely necessary.”

