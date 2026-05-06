LINC 2027 Milestones Dinner

Join us for LINC Milestones 2027, an inspiring evening celebrating progress, perseverance, and the power of second chances. Together, we’ll reflect on the lives changed through LINC’s work, honor the journeys of those we serve, and look ahead to what’s possible when opportunity meets support.

Enjoy a meaningful night of connection, storytelling, and community as we celebrate the milestones that matter most.

More details coming soon—save the date and be part of something impactful.