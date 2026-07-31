Last Chance for White Pants Gala
Last Chance for White Pants Gala
An unforgettable evening. A meaningful impact.
Join us for one of the region’s most anticipated end-of-summer events, an evening of coastal elegance, live music, exceptional cuisine, and meaningful connection. More than 400 guests joined us last year to celebrate and support Lower Cape Fear LifeCare. Every sponsorship helps ensure patients and families receive compassionate care, regardless of their ability to pay.
Event Highlights
Our stunning venue: Brooklyn Arts Center, downtown Wilmington
High-energy live music from Emerald Empire Band
Delicious catering by Middle of the Island Catering
The new and exciting Premium Tequila Raffle
Capture the night with fun photo booth
A silent auction showcasing unique items, packages, and experiences
Brooklyn Arts Center
200
07:00 PM - 11:00 PM on Sat, 29 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Lower Cape Fear LifeCare Foundation
910-796-7900
Foundationtion@lifecare.org
Brooklyn Arts Center
516 N 4th StWilmington, North Carolina 28401