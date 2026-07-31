Last Chance for White Pants Gala

An unforgettable evening. A meaningful impact.

Join us for one of the region’s most anticipated end-of-summer events, an evening of coastal elegance, live music, exceptional cuisine, and meaningful connection. More than 400 guests joined us last year to celebrate and support Lower Cape Fear LifeCare. Every sponsorship helps ensure patients and families receive compassionate care, regardless of their ability to pay.

Event Highlights

Our stunning venue: Brooklyn Arts Center, downtown Wilmington

High-energy live music from Emerald Empire Band

Delicious catering by Middle of the Island Catering

The new and exciting Premium Tequila Raffle

Capture the night with fun photo booth

A silent auction showcasing unique items, packages, and experiences