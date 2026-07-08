" Kingdom of the Evening" & "Fun Island" - 15th annual Surfalorus Film Festival

In Kingdom of the Evening, filmmaker and surfer Kepa Acero returns to Morocco 15 years after an unforgettable solo adventure to reunite with Yassine—now known as Snoopy Style, a beloved local surf guide whose life has evolved alongside the changing coastline of Taghazout. It's a moving story of friendship, memory, and the passage of time.

Then, lighten the mood with Fun Island, a charming travelogue from Wilmington filmmaker Jason Andre. When a dream surf trip takes an unexpected turn during the COVID era, two friends find themselves stranded in quarantine on the aptly named "Fun Island," proving that even the best-laid adventures rarely go according to plan.

Together, these films remind us that the best surf stories aren't just about chasing waves—they're about the people you meet and the memories you make along the way.