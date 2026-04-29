Island Arts Council Poetry Thursdays
Island Arts Council Poetry Thursdays
A monthly Poetry event on Pleasure Island sponsored by the Island Arts Council. A featured poet begins the evening by reading followed by an open mic, which will be read and open to all originally written poems.
Riverview Restaurant
Free
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM, every 6 months on Thursday through Oct 01, 2026.
Event Supported By
Island Arts Council
Artist Group Info
Island Arts Council
kim@renewalofhealth.com
Riverview Restaurant
121 Riverfront Road Blakeslee Air Force BaseKure Beach , North Carolina 28449
9108000617
info@islandartscouncil.net