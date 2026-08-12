How Lung Cancer Patients Can Benefit from Home Abounds Cancer Network

Enjoy a complimentary lunch and an expert speaker. This month’s subject, “How Lung Cancer Patients Can Benefit from Hope Abounds Cancer Network,” will be presented by Elizabeth Barnes and Heather King. During this informative session, Barnes and King will share how the Hope Abounds Cancer Network provides no-cost patient advocacy, medical navigation, education, and practical support to individuals and families impacted by cancer.

“Hope is more than a feeling—it is the courage to stand beside others, the faith to believe that healing is possible, and the determination to ensure that no one faces cancer alone,” said Barnes.

Elizabeth Barnes is the Co-Founder and Executive Director of the Hope Abounds Cancer Network, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing no-cost patient support, advocacy, medical navigation, and education to anyone affected by cancer. She helped found the organization in 2009 after her daughter was diagnosed with cancer, an experience that gave Elizabeth a deep personal understanding of the challenges facing families throughout a cancer journey.

For more information, visit LiveLung.org. Lung Cancer patients and their care partners can RSVP to the meetings at http://livelung.org/meetings/wilmington