"Hen" screening at Jengo's Playhouse
"Hen" screening at Jengo's Playhouse
Told entirely from the perspective of its avian protagonist, Hen follows a chicken who escapes an industrial farm only to find herself navigating the pecking order of a crumbling seaside restaurant in Greece. As she fights to protect her eggs, she becomes an unwitting witness to the complex human lives around her as the restaurant is caught up in greed, smuggling, and the migrant crisis.
Jengo’s Playhouse
10
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Fri, 13 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Cucalorus Film Foundation
910-599-0476
dan@cucalorus.org
Jengo’s Playhouse
815 Princess StreetWilmington, North Carolina 28401
910-343-5995