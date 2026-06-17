© 2026 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Film Screening - Cuba After Castro

Film Screening - Cuba After Castro

Cuba After Castro explores modern Cuba through a rare, in depth interview with Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel, the first non Castro leader since the 1959 Revolution. Combining history, politics, and contemporary challenges, the film offers a look at Cuba beyond the headlines and misconceptions.

Be sure to join us for a social hour featuring falafel and a silent auction before the screening, and stay afterward for a live Q&A with Abby Martin herself!

Schedule

12:30 PM Social hour, falafel, and silent auction
2:00 PM Film screening
4:00 PM Live Q&A with director Abby Martin

Jengo’s Playhouse
$10
12:30 PM - 04:30 PM on Sat, 27 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Wilmington Democratic Socialists of America
Jengo’s Playhouse
815 Princess Street
Wilmington, North Carolina 28401
910-343-5995
https://jengos.eventive.org/welcome