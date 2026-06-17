Film Screening - Cuba After Castro

Cuba After Castro explores modern Cuba through a rare, in depth interview with Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel, the first non Castro leader since the 1959 Revolution. Combining history, politics, and contemporary challenges, the film offers a look at Cuba beyond the headlines and misconceptions.

Be sure to join us for a social hour featuring falafel and a silent auction before the screening, and stay afterward for a live Q&A with Abby Martin herself!

Schedule

12:30 PM Social hour, falafel, and silent auction

2:00 PM Film screening

4:00 PM Live Q&A with director Abby Martin