Fabric Printing with Linocut Workshop
Fabric Printing with Linocut Workshop
Join us for an evening of fabric printing with linocut and create a one-of-a-kind piece. Bring a tote bag, t-shirt, tea towel, or other fabric item to upcycle—or print on one of the cloth napkins we’ll have ready for you.
No experience needed: just come ready to carve, print, experiment, and make something uniquely yours.
Savard Beer & Board
15.00
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 24 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
SaltCedar Art
501-247-5685
saltcedarilm@gmail.com
Savard Beer & Board
121 S Front StWilmington, North Dakota 28405