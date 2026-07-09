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Fabric Printing with Linocut Workshop

Fabric Printing with Linocut Workshop

Join us for an evening of fabric printing with linocut and create a one-of-a-kind piece. Bring a tote bag, t-shirt, tea towel, or other fabric item to upcycle—or print on one of the cloth napkins we’ll have ready for you.

No experience needed: just come ready to carve, print, experiment, and make something uniquely yours.

Savard Beer & Board
15.00
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 24 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

SaltCedar Art
501-247-5685
saltcedarilm@gmail.com
Savard Beer & Board
121 S Front St
Wilmington, North Dakota 28405
https://www.savardbeerandboard.com/