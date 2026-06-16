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Community Cultural Summer Dance Classes w/Shea-Ra Nichi

Community Cultural Summer Dance Classes w/Shea-Ra Nichi

Reconnect with your roots and the earth this summer. We are thrilled to host community dance classes that center on grounded, expansive movement influenced by cultural and indigenous traditions. Together, we will channel our energy through intentional motion, creating a space for wellness, strength, and collective storytelling. We look forward to moving with you. All are welcomed.

Hope Recovery
$5 - $25
01:00 PM - 02:00 PM, every 3 months on Saturday through Aug 29, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

SheaRa Nichi
9104741134
shearanichi@gmail.com
https://www.facebook.com/SheaRaFans/

Artist Group Info

Shea-Ra Nichi
shearanichi@gmail.com
https://ccommunity-cultural-dance-sessions-s.canva.link/
Hope Recovery
3403 Winston Blvd.
Wilmington, North Carolina 28403
9104709121
annamann910@gmail.con
https://www.facebook.com/share/up3w2S3h6AUoKdU1/?mibextid=9l3rBW