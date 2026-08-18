College Night: A Night of 1000 Andys

Thursday, August 27

6–9 PM

Reception Hall and Galleries

Free for college students & educators with a valid ID

Welcome back to campus and back to CAM with a free night of art, music, and celebration to kick off the fall semester.

Inspired by Andy Warhol and CAM’s dazzling Silver Clouds installation, Night of 1000 Andys is your chance to become a work of art. Channel your inner celebrity, embrace the bold and iconic, and come dressed as your favorite star or your best Warhol-inspired self.

Create Art and Explore the Galleries 🎨

Make art and take part in a gallery scavenger hunt throughout the evening.

Strike a Pose 👓

Come in costume to be entered into a raffle giveaway.

See It and Snap It 🤳

Capture your favorite moments, upload your photos, and become part of CAM’s live Digital Gallery.

Dance the Night Away 🪩

Experience Studio 54 and Factory-inspired energy with music by DJ Louis.

Fresh Off the Press 🖨️

Customize your own item with a one-of-a-kind Andy Warhol-inspired CAM linocut print. Bring a tote bag, t-shirt, or other light-colored fabric item to personalize!

Enjoy Free Food and Drinks 🍕

Grab your friends, bring your student ID, show off your most creative look, and celebrate the start of the semester with an unforgettable night at CAM.

This event is open to all college students in southeastern North Carolina.