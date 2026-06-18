Closing the Gap: Summer Intensive Workshop for Educators

FREE for all educators in Bladen, Brunswick, Columbus, Duplin, New Hanover, Pender, Onslow, and Sampson counties. Registration Required

Reimagine classroom learning through a free, hands-on professional development workshop that brings arts integration into the core K–8 curriculum with practical, creative strategies you can use right away. Work with regional teaching artists Shannon Newby and Medina Demeter to explore engaging ways to bring core subjects to life through making, movement, and cross-curricular connections. Arts integration supports all educators!

Lunch and all materials will be provided. Register with a fellow educator and double the impact at your school.

A snapshot of your workshops:

Join Shannon Newby in an exploration of “Caroline”, CAM’s large outdoor sculpture by NC artist Vollis Simpson. In this hands-on, cross-curricular workshop, you will discover how Simpson’s whirligigs and kinetic sculptures can inspire learning across visual art, design-engineering, writing, and science. Participants will leave with a standards-aligned, adaptable lesson plan and a guided tinkering experience building a mini automaton while exploring motion, simple machines, problem solving, and storytelling.

Inspiration can flow from the most unexpected places: a word, a moment…industrial strength tin foil. Create with teaching artist Medina Demeter to experience using unlikely supplies to design costumes inspired by Andy Warhol’s Silver Clouds. Participants will explore how materials can inform movement and how costumes can interact through space.

Free for all educators in Bladen, Brunswick, Columbus, Duplin, New Hanover, Pender, Onslow, and Sampson counties. Participating educators will receive a certificate of completion to submit to their respective counties for CEU credit consideration.

Pre-Registration Required:

Register on the Cameron Art Museum website.



About the artists

Shannon Newby: Shannon Newby has a passion for facilitating playful, creative learning experiences. She has a background in education and studio art, and has taught workshops in both traditional and nontraditional settings, including museums, churches, schools, community centers, festivals, and Etsy headquarters in Brooklyn, NY. Shannon has created large-scale, site-specific installations for Marbles Kids Museum, the city of Raleigh, and the Portland Children’s Museum in Portland, Oregon.

Medina Demeter: Medina Demeter graduated from Hiram College in 2005 and went to NC to begin her career at Orrum Middle. Three years later, Medina became the Educational Director at Cape Fear Regional Theatre. Soon after, she began teaching theatre arts full-time at Hoke County High School in 2008, where she continues to teach to this day. She was named Teacher of the Year for Hoke High in 2012 & 2020, and in 2020, she was also voted as the NC Theatre Arts Educators Teacher of the Year. Medina served as the secretary for NCTAE and currently serves as their professional enrichment liaison. In 2018, she was elected as the NC Thespians Chapter Director, and she continues to run the organization by coordinating the regional and state festivals as well as the NC All-State Theatre program. In 2018, she was elected as the NC Thespians Chapter Director, and she continues to run the organization by coordinating the regional and state festivals as well as the NC All-State Theatre program.

Since 2021, Medina also works as an A+ Fellow, serving up arts-integrated professional development to teachers across the country. In her free time, Medina enjoys making witty banter with her husband Jake, kayaking, and performing with Sweet Tea Shakespeare in Fayetteville.

For questions or concerns regarding accessibility, please contact Georgia Mastroieni at 910.726.9492 georgia@cameronartmuseum.org