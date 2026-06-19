Carrie: The Musical

The Red Box at Thalian Hall

July 9-12 · 2026

THU-SAT 7:30 PM · SUN 2:00 PM

Carrie White is a teenage outcast who longs to fit in. At school, she’s bullied by the popular crowd and invisible to everyone else. At home, she’s dominated by a loving but cruelly controlling mother. What none of them know is that Carrie has just discovered she has a special power — and if pushed too far, she’s not afraid to use it.

Carrie is a PTPT Apprentice Theatre production, performed at Historic Thalian Hall. PTPT is a professional theatrical training center rooted in the Wilmington community. This production was made possible through the vision of our Apprentice Creative Team and the guidance of their mentors. From directing and choreography to stage management and design, each element is led by an Apprentice developing their leadership in the arts to pursue future professional opportunities. To learn more about PTPT Apprentice Theatre, visit ptptstudio.com/apprentice-theatre.