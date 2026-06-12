CAM at the Movies: Legacy

CAM at the Movies invites guests to join us at Jengo’s Playhouse for a curated film series featuring screenings and conversations with artists, curators, and cultural leaders. Connected directly to CAM exhibitions and interpretive initiatives, each event offers an opportunity to experience cinema in an intimate setting while engaging in thoughtful dialogue with fellow viewers.

Presented in partnership with Cucalorus Film Foundation, this screening features Legacy, a short film by filmmaker Adam Alphin, produced by Daniel Jones and Heather Wilson of CAM.

Legacy chronicles the oral histories of descendants of the United States Colored Troops, weaving together the stories of several USCT soldiers whose lives and legacies shaped communities across eastern North Carolina. The film highlights Ceasar Evans, who escaped slavery at nineteen to join the USCT before resettling in the Cape Fear region; Joseph Cherry and Jesse Smallwood, who helped build community in Indian Woods near New Bern following their military service; Rev. William Hammond Hunter of the 4th USCT, whose leadership in Wilmington contributed to the founding of St. Stephen AME Church; and Charles H. Whitney of the 37th USCT, a white abolitionist from Massachusetts.

Through oral histories and regional storytelling, Legacy explores resilience, community building, and the enduring impact of these individuals on our region, state, and country.

Following the screening, guests are invited to remain for a special conversation with filmmaker Adam Alphin and producer Daniel Jones, who will discuss the film’s research, production process, and its connection to CAM’s ongoing interpretive work surrounding the United States Colored Troops and the history of the museum site.

Tickets are $10

This is a co-partnership screening with the Cucalorus Film Foundation.

