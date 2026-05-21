CAM at the Movies - "Flesh for Frankenstein"

Within the decadent walls of the Frankenstein mansion, the Baron and his depraved assistant Otto have discovered the means of creating new life. As the Baron's laboratory begins to fill up with stitched body parts, the Baroness dallies with the randy new manservant and soon the decadent, permissive household is consumed by an outrageous, bizarre and hilarious combination of death and dismemberment.

Flesh for Frankenstein was produced by Andy Warhol. This cult classic will be paired with a talk by CAM Associate Curator Ben Billingsley, exploring the film’s relationship to Andy Warhol: Silver Clouds, on view June 18 to September 27 at CAM. The program offers a deeper look at Warhol’s expansive practice and his influence across media, from visual art to film.