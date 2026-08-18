CAM at the Movies: Flesh for Frankenstein

Friday, August 28

8:30–10:30 PM

Ticketed through Jengo’s Playhouse

Jengo’s Playhouse, 815 Princess St., Wilmington, NC 28401

CAM at the Movies invites guests to Jengo’s Playhouse for a curated film series featuring screenings and conversations inspired by CAM exhibitions and interpretive initiatives. Presented in partnership with Cucalorus Film Foundation, each event offers an opportunity to experience cinema in an intimate setting and continue the conversation after the credits roll.

This screening features Flesh for Frankenstein, starring Udo Kier and produced by Andy Warhol.

Within the decadent walls of the Frankenstein mansion, Baron Frankenstein and his assistant, Otto, believe they have discovered the means of creating new life. As the laboratory fills with stitched body parts and the household descends into chaos, the film unfolds as an outrageous blend of horror, satire, dark comedy, death, and dismemberment.

Following the screening, guests are invited to remain for a special discussion exploring the film and its place within Andy Warhol’s creative legacy.

Tickets are available through Jengo’s Playhouse.

Presented in partnership with Cucalorus Film Foundation.