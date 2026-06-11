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CAM: After Dark: Pride Gallery Talk with Ben Billingsley

CAM: After Dark: Pride Gallery Talk with Ben Billingsley


Join Associate Curator Ben Billingsley for a guided tour celebrating Pride Month. Explore CAM’s exhibitions while engaging in eye-opening conversations about artworks by LGBTQIA+ artists featured throughout the galleries.

Come early and enjoy our signature Love Punch cocktail in CAM Café. This tour is included with museum admission and free to all college students with a valid student ID.

An ASL interpreter will be present for the gallery tour.

Cameron Art Museum
Free with museum admission.
06:30 PM - 08:30 AM on Thu, 25 Jun 2026
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Event Supported By

Cameron Art Museum
(910) 395-5999
http://www.cameronartmuseum.org
Cameron Art Museum
3201 S 17th St, Wilmington, NC 28412
Wilmington, North Carolina 28412
(910)395-5999
http://cameronartmuseum.org