Artist's Reception - Prints by The Dandelion Fox

Artist's Reception for our current exhibition by The Dandelion Fox, aka local artist Carly Gee.

Carly Gee presses flowers from her own garden as well as NC wildflowers, from which she constructs elaborate and unique original works of art. Each of these prints reflects an extraordinary amount of time and care, in addition to being simply beautiful.

Home Plate is proud to feature talented artists whose work embodies the notion of "home." Each framed print is available for sale, with all proceeds going directly to the artist.

For more information, visit us on IG @homeplateprovisions and @thedandelionfoxart