Artist Reception: Prints by Jamie Tomosunas of Neon Crow Studio

Home Plate Provisions will host an artist reception for printmaker Jamie Tomosunas on Saturday, August 22. Tomosunas is a Wilmington-based printmaker who creates original monotype prints using layered acrylic paint and photographic image transfers. Driven by a love for vivid colors and found textures, her work explores the current moment in culture, politics, and the local environment.

All featured pieces are available for purchase, with proceeds going directly to the artist.

More information about Tomosunas' work is available at www.etsy.com/shop/NeonCrowStudio