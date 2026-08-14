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Artist Reception: Prints by Jamie Tomosunas of Neon Crow Studio

Artist Reception: Prints by Jamie Tomosunas of Neon Crow Studio

Home Plate Provisions will host an artist reception for printmaker Jamie Tomosunas on Saturday, August 22. Tomosunas is a Wilmington-based printmaker who creates original monotype prints using layered acrylic paint and photographic image transfers. Driven by a love for vivid colors and found textures, her work explores the current moment in culture, politics, and the local environment.

All featured pieces are available for purchase, with proceeds going directly to the artist.

More information about Tomosunas' work is available at www.etsy.com/shop/NeonCrowStudio

Home Plate Provisions
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 22 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Home Plate Provisions
910-228-5955
kathy@homeplateprovisions.com
Home Plate Provisions

Artist Group Info

Jamie Tomosunas
www.etsy.com/shop/NeonCrowStudio
Home Plate Provisions
910 Castle St
Wilmington, North Carolina 28401
910-228-5955
kathy@homeplateprovisions.com
homeplateprovisions.com