Artist Reception – “Imagining and Reimagining” Catharine Carter & James P. Garrett

Join us in the gallery on Sunday, August 2nd, 2-5pm for our Artist Reception featuring the fantastic photographs and plaster paintings of Catharine Carter & James P. Garrett! Enjoy special refreshments, meet our artists, and enjoy live music by jazz guitarist Roger Davis! This exhibit will be featured alongside a new selection of our Gallery Artists’ local creations.

Art in Bloom Gallery is pleased to present the imaginative creations of Guest Artists Catharine Carter & James P. Garrett in Wilmington, NC! Growing up with fairy tales, fables and myths read by her performer father, Chapel Hill photographer Catharine Carter uses digital darkroom tools to develop dreamlike photomontage images. By overlaying textures and hues over her monotone photos of places and models, Catharine imagines fantasy narratives within shadowy, inscrutable worlds.

It was the discovery of Venetian plaster in the mid-eighties that inspired Atlanta-based painter James P. Garrett to explore painting as a creative artform. Moving from faux and decorative painting to embrace the historical traditions of Venetian plaster, James layers tints of marble and lime, polishing his painting to a silky feel for effects only his plaster can achieve. Together, Catharine & James reimagine influences both natural and nebulous through countless layers of history, color, and light.