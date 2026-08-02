“A Closer Look: America 250 & Historic Foodways” Art Exhibit

Bellamy Mansion Museum is hosting an art exhibition, “A Closer Look: America 250 & Historic Foodways” by local artist Ricardo Perez. This exhibit combines striking portraits that commemorate our 250 years as a nation with evocative still life paintings that share stories of America's rich culinary heritage.

Visitors can view the exhibit free of charge any time the museum is open (Mon-Sun, 10 am-4 pm). The gallery space is on the second floor of the main house. Please stop by the Carriage House Visitor Center to gain admission. An artist’s reception will be held on Friday, August 28th from 6-8 PM.