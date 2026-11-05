© 2026 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Rural Hall voters unseat mayor, council member after data center dispute

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By April Laissle
Published November 5, 2026 at 4:49 PM EST
Sign outside of Rural Hall's town hall
April Laissle
/
WFDD

Rural Hall ousted two incumbents in this week’s election.

Unaffiliated candidate and former Council Member Susan Hawks Gordon bested Republican Terry Bennett in the mayoral race by about 180 votes. The race was a rematch — Gordon narrowly lost to Bennett in 2023.

Incumbent Republican Council Member Mark Lane also lost his seat in Tuesday’s race. He was defeated by unaffiliated candidate Michael Woodcock by just four votes.

The results come after months of heated debate over a proposed data center across from the town hall.

In April, the town council unanimously passed a resolution opposing the project. But two months later, they reversed course after the developer promised Rural Hall could annex the property and collect tax revenue, should Forsyth County approve the plan. Critics accused town leaders of selling out.

Ultimately, the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners rejected the data center plan.
April Laissle
April Laissle is a senior reporter and editor at WFDD. Her work has been featured on several national news programs and recognized by the Public Media Journalists Association and the Radio Television Digital News Association. Before joining WFDD in 2019, she worked at public radio stations in Ohio and California.
See stories by April Laissle