Mississippi voters have until Tuesday to fix ballots in close Senate race

Mississippi voters have until Tuesday to correct issues with their ballots as the state’s closely contested Senate race remains undecided. Democrat Scott Colom leads Republican incumbent Cindy Hyde-Smith by 1,138 votes.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with community leader Cassandra Welchlin about efforts to help voters cure their ballots and ensure their votes are counted.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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